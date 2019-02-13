Home

Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Story Church
5500 Woodend Avenue
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New Story Church
5500 Woodend Avenue
Kansas City, KS
View Map
Harold J. Harwick Harold J. Harwick, 85, of Roeland Park, KS passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Shawnee Mission Medical Center. He was born March 13, 1933 in Liberty, NE, the son of Harold and Laura Harwick. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a letter carrier for the US Postal Service. He is survived by a daughter Susan Knighton (Joe); two grandchildren, Madison and Braden; brother Ralph Harwick (Bea); and sister Sharon Plummer (Joe). He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 3/4 years, Mary Sue Harwick; a son Brian Harwick; and a sister Bernadean Long. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, February 15, 2019 at New Story Church (5500 Woodend Avenue, Kansas City, KS). The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. until service time. Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 13, 2019
