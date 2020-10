Larry and Diane,

My condolences to both of you and the boys. My prayer for you is that the happy memories you carry about your dad and family will help fill those melancholy days with smiles. Your dad always had a kind smile or a cherry hello and he shared that spirit with us when he made stops in the office. May the spirit of God be with you all in the coming days.

Shawn Greve

Shawn Greve

Friend