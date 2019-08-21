Kansas City Star Obituaries
Harold James Curry Harold James Curry, 98, of Overland Park KS, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by his family. He was the strength & rock of his family. His strong character values, integrity, ethics, sense of humor, love, & support helped to guide us on our journey to becoming the children, grandchildren & great grandchildren he was so proud of & loved beyond measure. He was born in Brownlee Nebraska; later moved to Wyoming; & returned to Nebraska in 1927 in two covered wagons at the age of 6. He enlisted in 1942 in the US Army Combat 3rd Engineers Communications Division, and Army Rangers; served in WWII Pacific Theater; returned home December 1945. Seventy one years later Congressman Kevin Yoder presented him with five WWII medals & commendations with one more medal pending red tape. He met his wife of (62) years, Bertha (Bea) Anderson, in 1941. They married on October 3, 1946 after his return from WWII. She preceded him in death in 2007. The majority of his career was in sales & marketing as a manufacturer's representative & distributor in the wireless industry. He was a member of Atonement Lutheran Church since 1966; private airplane pilot; & an amateur radio operator (call sign KOEWX). He is survived by (4) Children: Carna (daughter); Max (son); Jamie (daughter); Lori (daughter); (10) Grand Children; (15) Great Grand Children; (5) Grand Children Spouses. Services are Aug 24, 2019, 11:00 AM at Atonement Lutheran Church 9948 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park KS 66212, followed by a reception. Graveside 2:00 PM at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atonement Lutheran Church Caring Connection (luncheon committee). For full obituary, please visit www.johnsoncountyfuneralchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019
