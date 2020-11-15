Harold L. Green
November 6, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - On Friday November 6th, 2020, Harold L. Green, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 96.
Harold was born on December 29th, 1923 and lived an extremely full life. If there is one word to describe his life, it is Service. From honorably serving his country in the U.S. Army in World War II to serving communities affected by hurricanes and fires with the Red Cross, he sacrificed his time and money to make sure those experiencing hardship were cared for and taken care of.
Harold received a degree from the University of Kansas following his service in the Army and was a lifelong Jayhawks fanatic. His love of medicine and helping others led him to a long career in pharmaceutical sales. He was also a vocal member of the local political community, and vehemently served his church community at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kansas City, KS. Harold was passionate about many things, but most of all his family. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren more than life, and cherished moments with them. He was also quite a dancer, even into his later years. Harold's ultimate and lasting legacy will be his example of commitment and service to his community.
Harold is preceded in death by his loving wife Pearl, sisters Edith and Bunnie, brother Ernie, son Harold, granddaughter Melissa and nephew David. And is survived by his two daughters Sandra Cook and husband Dean, Kathy Hamilton and husband Doug. Surviving grandchildren and great grandchildren include Lindsay Goff and husband Jeremy, Chad Hamilton and wife KayLyn and Derek Hamilton. Harold is also survived by his favorite family members, his 14 great grandchildren: Brooks, Layla, Ryan Grace, Landon, Colton, Oliver, Julie, Lillian, Dylan, Grace, Jaxon, Hudson, Benjamin and June. And many other nieces and nephews.
At Harold's request, he will be cremated and there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to either of the following: Broken Arrow Elk's Lodge, Attn: Larry Markaverich, VETERAN'S GROUP, P.O.Box 2673, Broken Arrow, OK 74012, Checks Payable to - BROKEN ARROW ELKS LODGE #2673. Or: KU Endowment , 3901 Rainbow Blvd, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160. To benefit the University of Kansas Cancer Center, online contributions may be made at www.kuendowment.org/give
. Please indicate that donations are for the Harold L. Green memorial.