Harold Larry Owings Harold Larry Owings, 77, of Independence, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. Larry was born and raised in Independence, MO and graduated from Van Horn High School. He enlisted in Missouri National Guard and was trained to be a medic. He attended optometric school in Chicago, IL. Most of his working career was with Cole National Corporation, developing, training and managing optometric installations from Missouri to California. He loved watching and supporting his children in playing sports and passed his love of fishing on to his children and grandchildren with many memorable fishing trips near and far. He also loved racing his Austin Healey Sprite and other sports cars. He married Dianne Byrne, the love of his life, in 1965 and started their family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandpa. He will be dearly missed by all, his children: Brad Owings and Laurie Owings, his two grandchildren: Amber Moore and husband Nick, and Maddison Owings-Olson, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins, especially cousin Teresa French. Funeral service will be celebrated at Charter Funerals Blueridge Chapel, 11:00 AM Thursday, July 9th, 2020 with Pastor Ken Nettling officiating. Interment will follow at Mound Grove Cemetery, 1818 River Blvd. Independence, MO 64050.