Harold Ogden Harold Dane Ogden, 89, of Lawrence, KS, passed away peacefully at Lawrence Neuvant House, March 30, 2019, after a 5-year battle with dementia. Visitation at Rumsey Yost Funeral Home, Lawrence on Friday, April 5 from 5:00-7:00 pm with private family burial on Saturday. Harold was born December 7, 1929 in Clarksville, AR to parents, Willie & Hazel Ogden. His family then moved to Okemah, OK where growing up he was known as "Society Red" because of his red hair & corduroy pants. After attending Oklahoma State University, he joined the US Army & was promoted to Captain. While stationed at Fort Riley in KS, he met Joyce Bigham of Kansas City. They were married December 30, 1955. It was Joyce who introduced Harold to golf, a game that became his lifelong passion! First living in Pratt, KS they then moved to Oklahoma City in 1963 to 1965 when they moved to Kansas City, KS until moving to Lawrence in 1986. In KCK they raised four children. There, his love of golf continued spending most of his free time playing at Dubs Dread golf course. In 1978, his success in auto & truck leasing led him to form his own company, Ogden Leasing Inc. In 1986 they moved to Lawrence. In 1995, after 40 years of marriage, he lost Joyce to cancer. In December 1997 he married Joan McBride of Lawrence. Both being avid golfers, they wintered in Arizona every year until 2014 when Harold showed early signs of dementia. Surviving is his wife, Joan McBride Ogden of the home, daughter, Jane Moseley (Paul) Lawrence, Dane Ogden (Amy) Overland Park, Brad Ogden (Alison) Prague, OK, John Ogden (Emily) Castle Pines, CO, & stepsons Michael McBride (Marilyn) Lawrence, & Pat McBride (Mary) Kansas City, 13 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. Harold was also preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Shirley Scoufos, Okemah, OK, a brother, Charles Ogden, Prague OK, and a grandson, Jonathan Moseley, Lawrence. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Neuvant House for the outstanding care provided, as well as Avalon Hospice. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Kansas Golf Foundation, P.O. Box 3970, Lawrence, KS. 66046 or the or a .

