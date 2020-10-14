Harold Roth
February 26, 1949 - October 6, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Harold (Harry) Francis Roth, of Overland Park, KS peacefully passed away surrounded by family, from complications of pancreatic cancer Oct. 6th, 2020 at the age of 71. In addition to an honorable husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and role model, Harry was a leading home builder in the Kansas City metro area. Harry was a pillar of strength in his community. Harry leaves behind a legacy of honor, quality and craftsmanship with the relationships he nurtured and homes he built.
Harold is preceded by his parents Cecil J. and Hermina (Minnie), brother Cecil C. niece Sabrina and nephew Sage Gartin. Survived by his wife Beverly, son Justin (Stacy), daughter Laura Jennison (Kallen), sister Donna Gartin (Spencer), brother Terry (Laurie), grandsons Holden Roth and Jack Jennison. Harry will be fondly remembered by his close friends, colleagues, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation 9:30 am, Rosary Vigil, 10:15 am and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am Sat., Oct. 17, at Church of the Ascension of Overland Park, KS. Masks and social distancing required. Service to be live-streamed at; kcascension.org
. Private burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS.
Memorial donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network; pancan.org
.