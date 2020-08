Harold Scott, Sr. Harold Scott, Sr., 67, KCKS Passed Aug 20, 2020. Visit: 7:00 to 8:00, Wed, Aug, 26, 2020, LAJ & Sons, 2065 N. 5th St, KCK. Burial: Macedonia MBC Cem, Terry AR. Arr: LAJ & Sons (913) 371-5352.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store