|
|
Harold Arthur (Hal) Souther Jr. Harold Arthur (Hal) Souther, Jr., 74, of Overland Park, Kansas, died September 20, 2019 at The Forum of Overland Park. Hal was born February 19, 1945 to Betty June (Cumbie) and Harold Souther, Sr. in Norfolk, Virginia. He graduated from North Kansas City High School in Kansas City, Missouri and obtained a B.A. degree from the University of Missouri at Columbia, later earning additional graduate hours. Soon after college Hal entered the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a meteorologist during the Vietnam War. A nearly 30-year career followed in medical sales and management, his easy manner and gentle sense of humor endearing him to colleagues and clients alike. On March 27, 1976 Hal married Mary Denise (Dennie) Oades. They lived in Kansas City, Plantation, Florida and Austin, Texas, where they welcomed their children Carolann and Richie, later returning to the Kansas City area in 1999. Hal loved tearing down and building back up every house he lived in, making each home more beautiful and welcoming. He also enjoyed offering his skills at St John's United Methodist Church and the Neighbor2Neighbor ministry. He participated in the men's ministry and taught Disciple Bible Study at his church, the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. Hal was a car enthusiast and especially enjoyed revamping his Cutlasses and displaying them in car shows around town. He loved traveling and spending time with family. He was the unofficial photographer for the Oades and Souther families for 38 years. One of Hal's great qualities was acceptance of others. He was a kind, humorous, non-judgmental man, and a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and brother-in-law. Hal is survived by his former wife, Dennie Oades, his daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Scott Lewis, his son and daughter-in-law, Richie and Nicole Souther, eight beautiful grandchildren who loved their PaPa: Lilly, Abby, Austin, Liam and Amelia Lewis, and Teagen, Colin, and Quinn Souther; and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lynn J. Souther. Services will be held Saturday, November 9 in the Wesley Chapel (Bldg. C) of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS 66224. Visitation begins at 9:30 AM, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 AM. Hal's cremains will be buried at the Highland Cemetery of Prairie Village. Memorials are suggested to the Heart of America Chapter of the (3846 W 75th St #4126, Prairie Village, KS 66208), Garden Terrace Nursing Home (7541 Switzer, Overland Park, KS 66214), or Great Lakes/Elara Caring Hospice (9233 Ward Pkwy Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64114). The family is grateful for the compassionate care provided by staff at each of these organizations.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 2, 2019