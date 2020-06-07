Harold "Bill Todd Harold "Bill" Todd, 77, passed away April 24, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Wednesday, June 10th at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 2552 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO. Interment at Leavenworth Nat'l Cemetery. The family requests no flowers but memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. Bill was born October 13, 1942 in Kansas City, MO to Harold H. and Verna Mary Todd. He graduated from Grants High School, Grants NM in 1960, and later from Columbia College. Bill served his country in the US Navy from 1960 to 1964 serving as a sonarman aboard the USS Fletcher. As a civilian, he was employed by TWA and retired after 34 years of service and worked for H&R Block until 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents; Harold and Georgia Todd, James and Verna Robinson, and sisters, Kathy Sanders, Linda Hansen and Judy Ann Kump. Bill is survived by his son, Charles "Dan" Todd and wife Lisa; daughter, Ali Johnson and husband Michael; grandchildren, Madison Vanderhoff, William Todd, Jenna Johnson, Megan Johnson and Brayden Johnson; a great-granddaughter, Alexandra Vanderhoff; a brother, Bennie R. Todd; and sisters, Mary McGaugh and Georgie Waldrop and husband Mark, along with many nieces and nephews. "Sometimes a memory is not enough"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.