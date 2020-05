Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

Share Harold's life story with friends and family

Harold "Bill" Todd Harold "Bill", 77, passed away April 24, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date with interment at Leavenworth Nat'l Cemetery. Muehlebach Funeral Care.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store