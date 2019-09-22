|
|
Harold W. Durrett 90, of Edina, MN, passed away Sept. 1, 2019. Born Oct 3, 1928 to Franke Powell and E. Harold Durrett. He was raised in Lee's Summit, MO. Graduated from USC in 1950 where he was the Commanding Officer of his University NROTC Unit. Hal served as a US Navy Lt during the Korean War. Joined IBM in Los Angeles, CA in 1954, formed Decimus, the first computer leasing corporation in the U.S. in 1969. He moved to Edina in 1984 to join Network Systems. He converted to the Catholic faith in 1985 and married his beautiful wife Jane in the same year. Hal stayed a computer aficionado his whole life and in retirement help the church with it computer systems needs. An avid traveler, he reached over 60 countries. He enjoyed keeping busy and was the goto handyman for his family and friends, painting being his specialty. He loved his family and was loved equally in return. He will be remembered as a gentle man of faith who always placed the needs of others before his own. The memories of time spent with him will be cherished. Preceded in death by his first wife Marie Lorenz Durrett, son H. Steven Durrett, brother Jack P. Durrett and nephew Mark D. Durrett. Survived by his wife Jane Duffy-Durrett, daughter Susan M. Durrett, stepsons Tim Duffy and Michael Duffy, his five grandchildren David, Daniella, Keegan, Finnegan, MacGregor, and niece Denise Schroedl. Funeral mass will be held at 10:30AM with visitation one hour prior on Thursday, Sept 26th, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5071 Eden Ave, Edina. In lieu of flowers please consider a tribute to Our Lady of Grace Scholarship Fund.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 22, 2019