Harold W. Mitts, Sr. Harold W. Mitts, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully September 15, 2019, surrounded by his beloved family. Harold was born May 2nd, 1928 and was the youngest of four children. He was raised by his mother Rose (Puhr) Mitts and attended St. Michael's Catholic Grade School in Kansas City, Missouri. His education continued at De La Salle, which at the time was known as a military high school. As a veteran of the Korean War, Harold frequently shared stories of pride and gratefulness when he recounted his service to our country. On May 5th, 1951, he married the love of his life, Roselina (Lena) Marino at St. Michael's Catholic Church. Together they raised three children, Katherine Rose, Harold William Jr. and Maryann. His legacy lives on in the lives of his six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, all of whom he dearly loved. He cherished family gatherings where his sense of humor and charming wit left lifelong memories and lasting laughter. His famous words when leaving his grandchildren was "Last Look in the Face!" which always made everyone smile! Harold spent 34 years as the Vice-President of Operations at Beyer Crushed Rock Company. His drive, work ethic, and passion for life was evident in his retirement years as he partnered with his wife in many entrepreneur businesses, including Mitts Enterprises, a vending machine business and LRM Boat and RV Storage. It's noteworthy to mention that he was not impressed with retirement life, often asking, "So they say this is the Golden Years?" Harold was preceded in death by his mother Rose (Puhr) Mitts; brother John "Duke" Mitts, two sisters, Francis Conway (survived by Bill Conway) and Helen Conway, and his infant son. Harold is survived by his wife of 68 years, Roselina (Lena) Mitts, his daughters Kathy McKee (Dennis) and Maryann, as well as his son, Harold Mitts, Jr. (Eileen) and half-sister Shirlee Nickell whom he found late in life. In addition, he leaves behind his grandchildren Denny, Tara, Michael, Amy, Kristen, and William along with 9 great-grandchildren. Harold was a true "family" man. He was the epitome of a servant leader evidenced by his kindness, love and his undying work ethic. Always willing to offer a helping hand to anyone. He had a passion for life and lived out each and every day to the fullest whether it be spending time with family at Lake Viking, attending countless basketball games, watching the KC Royals and Chiefs or simply running errands, all of which he shared with his cherished wife. Above all, he was a faith-filled man devoted to the Mother of Perpetual Help. Whether it was reciting a Novena or saying the Rosary, he was a daily example of how to live out one's Catholic faith. On Wednesday, September 18th, visitation will begin at 10:00 am, with the Mass of Christian Burial being held at 11:30am at St. Michael the Arch Angel Catholic Church, Leawood, Kansas. Burial immediately following at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Salvation Army, Children's Mercy Hospital, or St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 17, 2019