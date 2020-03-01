Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Harold Wayne Battmer


1933 - 2020
Harold Wayne Battmer Obituary
Harold Wayne Battmer Harold Wayne Battmer passed away Feb. 26, 2020 in Lee's Summit, Mo. Born June 27, 1933 to Henry and Freda (Taylor) Battmer in Kansas City, Mo., Harold went on to graduate from Pleasant Hill High School in 1951. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 19531955 as a Corporal before joining the Missouri State Highway Patrol, where he served for 32 years before retiring as a Lieutenant on Sept. 1, 1990. He is survived by his wife, Claudine Battmer of Lee's Summit, Mo.; children, Kent Battmer (Tracy) and Brett Battmer (Machelle) of Kansas City, Mo.; and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Langsford Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lee's Summit Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020
