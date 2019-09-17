|
Harold Wynn Lupton Harold Wynn Lupton, 71, of Overland Park, KS, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday, September 18th at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, KS. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, September 19th at St. Thomas the Apostle Episcopal Church, 12251 Antioch Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. Burial in National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. Harold was born November 27, 1947, in Lowell, MA. Harold was an avid businessman and owner of Lenexa Stamp Company for 20 years. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Alice Lupton. His legacy will live on through his wife of 47 years, Marie J. Lupton, three children Michael (Raina) Lupton, Edgerton, KS, Jen (Greg) Owens, Kansas City, MO, Kim (Joe) Tauke, Germantown Hills, IL, nine grandchildren: Kylen, Brennen, Larken, Lexi, Brendan, Hailey, Brooklyn, Aiden, Miles, and two great-grandchildren, Gracelynn and Bella. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 17, 2019