Harriet Elizabeth (Sprouse) Fortel Harriet Fortel's life was shaped by three vocations: as wife and partner in ministry with her husband of sixty-eight years, Rev. Marvin Fortel; as mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and matriarch; and as an artist whose media were beautifully made clothing, quilts, and other handcrafts. Just a week before her death she was using her creativity crocheting gifts for others. She had a well-developed sense of fun and foolishness, and a keen eye for human eccentricities. A woman of many and strong opinions, she shared them freely. Born in rural Braymer, Missouri on January 30, 1920, Harriet Fortel died in Blue Springs, Missouri, on May 31, 2019. Her husband, her son, Don, her daughter, Leslie, her grandson, Ethan, and her two brothers preceded her in death. Marvin and Harriet had five children: Deborah (David Sawyer), Leslie, Valerie (Roscoe Righter), David (Hope Tinker), and Don (Missy McCoy); nine grandchildren: Stephanie Smith, Aaron Smith (Kelli Harsch); Carolyn Scudder (Mike), Braden Young (Donna); Summer Dawn Righter-Askin (Josh), Ben Fortel (Jenny), Lily Tinker-Fortel (Steve Wiggins), Emma Tinker-Fortel, and Eli Tinker-Fortel; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson. Harriet was deeply connected to and well loved by her family, the congregation of the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, the members of her PEO chapter, and her many friends. In addition to her service to her congregation, Harriet served for many years as a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital in Blue Springs, Missouri. Her lifelong practice was to take an interest in other people and look for ways to use her gifts to their benefit. The Memorial Service will be on June 8 at 10:30 AM, with visitation at 9:00 AM, at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, Missouri. Memorial gifts are preferred to First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, or to NEWHOUSE for women victims of domestic abuse. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

