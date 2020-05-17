Harriet L. Bennett Harriet L. Bennett passed away May 7, 2020 at the age of 99, in Overland Park, Kansas. She died of complications related to a head injury. Harriet was born in Los Angeles California on October 26, 1920. She is survived by her three sons and two daughter-in-law's, Larry (Laura) Bennett, John Bennett, and Roger (Jackie) Bennett. She had 8 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 10 great greatgrandchildren at last count. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Bennett; her sisters, Mary Gibson, and Jean Strauss; as well as John's wife, Robin Bennett. Harriet was the daughter of Harry and Edna Page. Harriet was a remarkable woman who loved life until the end of her life. She was interested and involved with her large family and her many friends. Harriet was a member of Holmeswood Baptist Church, enjoying numerous activities there, which included singing in their choir. Prior to attending Holmeswood, Harriet was a member of Camdenton Baptist Church and choir member. Before these, Harriet was a member of Eastwood Hills Baptist church where she was choir director for 35 years. Throughout her life, she was known for her solo singing performances, and enjoyed singing in a religious trio "The Echoes". Harriet had many hobbies including sewing, knitting, and traveling. She knitted hundreds of Christmas stockings and these are treasured by the lucky friends and family who received them. She loved to visit others, and if a friend or relative was ill, Harriet was there. She was a tireless volunteer, volunteering her time at schools, and more recently at St. Joseph Hospital. Grass did not grow under Harriet Bennett's feet. She was a loving person, and she was loved by many. A private Graveside Service was held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64133.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store