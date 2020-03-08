|
Harriet Smith Harriet Kathryn Twitty Smith spent her last days surrounded by family and friends and died gracefully on February 9 in Amherst, Massachusetts with her daughter by her side. She is survived by that daughter, Molly Smith and her partner Josh Clark along with their two children, Vera Douglas and Jonah Wendell Clarksmith, her sister Margaret Cossette and her brother John Twitty. The daughter of John and Virginia Twitty of Rolla, Harriet grew up in Missouri, graduated from Glendale High School in Springfield then went on to college at the University of Kansas. Harriet was married to Douglas Smith of Liberty. She was a gifted art educator many places in her lifetime, including the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art. Harriet later returned to the University of Kansas to receive her BFA and pursue her own art career. She exhibited and sold work in the southeast, teaching at the Huntsville Museum of Art, where one of her pieces is a part of the permanent collection. Harriet was an active member of the many communities she lived in, affecting other's lives through art, volunteerism and spirituality. Her warmth and openness made her an instant friend to many. She leaves behind dear companions in wide circles across the country. Her infectious laugh and smile will be missed by all. The family suggests that gifts in memory of Harriet may be given to Divapets Rescue in Kansas City, an organization she served. Donations may be made through their website at divapets.net. A memorial will be held at Keystone United Methodist Church in Waldo on March 21 at 2 pm and another at the Village Church of Cummington, MA in the spring.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020