Resources More Obituaries for Harriett Story Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harriett Ann Hard Story

Obituary Condolences Flowers Harriett Ann Hard Story 1938-2019 Harriett Ann Hard Story, age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, surrounded by her children Robert Story, David Story and Julie Goldsborough. Born July 7, 1938, in West Plains, Missouri, Harriett Hard moved to Kansas City in 1954. She graduated from Southwest High School in 1956 and married Peter Story in 1960. Harriett was an exceptionally good cook, and those fortunate enough to taste her chocolate chip cookies, peach pies (bakedwith fresh peaches grown in her Overland Park backyard), and made-from-scratch cakes will never forget them. Harriett adored dancing, and never failed to embarrass her children by boogieing to the "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack. She was an incredibly active citizen and was a long-term member of the Junior League of Kansas City. When the Republican National Convention was held in Kansas City in 1976, Harriett signed on to work for President Gerald Ford's re-election campaign. Harriett was an avid golfer. She played regularly at Mission Hills Country Club and then, after moving to Florida in 1985, joined the Ft. Lauderdale Country Club, where she served on the executive board. In 2000, she became an official member of the Golf Channel Hole In One Club after acing Hole No. 5 at Florida's Atlantis Country Club. In Florida, she worked closely with interior designers while managing the Mitchell Ryan showroom at the Design Center of the Americas. She retired in 2004. A self-described "pushy broad" who "never met a stranger," Harriett intervened on behalf of mistreated children and held a zero tolerance policy for bad grammar and newspaper typos. She filled out crossword puzzles till the end of her life, and always knew intuitively what a semicolon does and the difference between "further" and "farther." She moved to Florida from Kansas City because she loathed and despised cold weather, and it was not lost on her children that she waited until the official start of spring to pass away. Harriett was predeceased by her parents, Tom and Claire Hard, and her sisters Helen Jo Baker and Elizabeth Turner. She's survived by her sons Robert and David Story, her daughter Julie Goldsborough, and five grandchildren. Harriett was a passionate lover of dogs; donations in her honor can be made to the Humane Society of Broward County.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries