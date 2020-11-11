1/1
Harriett Lee Shrout
1929 - 2020
November 9, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Harriett Lee Shrout, 90, of Independence, Missouri, beloved mother and grandmother passed away, November 9, 2020.
Private family interment will be in Salem Cemetery in Independence, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite church or organization in honor of Harriett.
Harriett was born December 27, 1929, in Glasgow, Missouri the daughter of Norris and Lucille (Cameron) Swearingen. She was a homemaker, amazing wife, and wonderful mother. She was a dedicated member of the First Christian Church in Independence where she was a soloist and a choir member who loved music. She was also very active in the CWF. Her greatest joy was her family.
Harriett is survived by four sons, David (Joanne), Paul (Diana), Charles (Kelly) and Norris (Brenda) Shrout: eight grandchildren, Beth McDow, Joshua, Chad, Jon, Adam, Robert, Kevin and Steven; six great-grandchildren, Jensen, Charlotte, Charles, Penelope, Henry, and Barrett, as well as nieces, nephews and her dear sister-in-law, Betty Shrout and other extended family members and loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, whom she was married to for 69 years prior to his passing in 2018. Also preceding her in death were her parents and two infant grandsons, Justin and William. She will be remembered for her unfailing positive spirit and her ability to always see the good in people and life. Harriet's beautiful voice could be heard singing or humming her favorite songs every day.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem Funeral Home, Independence, MO 816-796-8600


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Salem Funeral Home
1823 N. Blue Mills Rd.
Independence, MO 64058
(816) 796-8600
