Harriett Prevan Harriett Prevan of Prairie Village, KS, passed away August 18, 2019 at Menorah Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11:00am Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Sheffield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Wayside Waifs or . Harriett was born December 12, 1922 in Kansas City, MO the daughter of George Mendel and Bertha Geraldine (Bell) Levich. She attended Sanford Ladd elementary school, Central High School and Junior College before graduating from the University of Oklahoma. Harriett was a member of Congregation Ohev Sholom, Kehilath Israel Synagogue Sisterhood and Hadassah. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of over 50 years, Harry Prevan and her sisters, Lillian Locke and Constance Manne. Harriett is survived by her daughters: Dr. Andrea Prevan and Sandra Kornhauser (Michael); sister: Jeanne Mallin and 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019