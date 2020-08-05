Harriette Denebeim Harriette Denebeim, 100, of Overland Park, KS died on August 1, 2020. Visitation will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel on Thursday, August 6 at 9 a.m. with a Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. followed by burial beside her husband at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Harriette was born on March 27, 1920 in Kansas City. She was always interested in art and was a member of Colored Pencils of America. She had been a window dresser at Woolf Brothers. She was an assistant designer to JoDee Jr. and at the Gernes Garment Company. Her favorite job was trimming windows and interiors for the lady's department at Woolf Bros. She was an artist and hobbyist. Harriette was a lifetime member of Congregation B'nai Jehudah. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin, her parents, Ed and Sadie Wolf, sisters, Beatrice Fogel and Lenore Harris and her brother, Norman Wolf. She is survived by her son, Clay and wife, Nancy Denebeim and her daughter Joy Denebeim and Cheryl Martin. She is also survived the sunshine of her life, Jack and James Denebeim. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Sue Herring, many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wayside Waifs or a local animal shelter. She was a doll collector; lover of dogs and she would give home to dogs and cats that needed shelter. Her favorite dogs were Sudie and Susie. She was in lots of art shows. She loved eating lobster. She also loved to travel with her husband, Alvin. She lived a full, long, happy life. Harriette loved everyone. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Please put a crayon, pencil, pen in a child's hand and teach them to draw or color.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store