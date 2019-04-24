|
Harrison "Harry" Lohri Harrison Lohri, 37 of Olathe Kansas went to his eternal life on April 16 2019 after a very brief illness. Services will be held April 27th 2019 Saint Andrew Christian Church located at 13890 W 127th St. in Olathe, KS. Visitation is from 12:00 to 2pm, followed by Services at 2pm. Taco Bar to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to GLOW a grief counseling group Harry was involved in, at GLOW, 6324 N Chatham Ave., Suite 207, Kansas City Missouri 64151. For full obituary and condolences please visit www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2019