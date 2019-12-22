|
|
Harry Ellsworth Jordan Jr. Harry was born to Dorothy Tolle and Ellsworth Jordan, September 30, 1935 in El Dorado, KS. He fell into the arms of God December 15, 2019. He grew up in El Dorado, graduated from El Dorado High School 1953 and went onto the University of Kansas where he was a proud Phi Delta Theta. He graduated from KU 1957, moving onto Kansas City with his CPA to work for Arthur Young & Co. for three years. After which he joined a small firm that he and partners grew into a major CPA firm in Kansas City, Donnelly, Meiners, Jordan, Kline. After 36 years the firm sold to H&R Block and became RSM McGladrey where he continued working for another five years. Harry's fun-loving personality made going to the accountant fun! Harry was involved in and supported many organizations throughout the Kansas City area twice serving as president of the board of the Kansas City Chapter of the American Red Cross, treasurer of the Ronald McDonald House where he led the funding campaign to build the second KC Ronald McDonald House, treasurer of Good Samaritan Project, treasurer of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, always willing to share his skills with any organization working for the care and betterment of others. With all that he did for others, it was family, friends, and a little dog named DaVinci that were the essence of his life. The stories are many and all end in laughter. Preceded in death by his parents, first wife Connie Curnutt, and brother-in-law Tom Prior. Surviving are wife June, children Scott (Margi) - Anchorage AK, Jill (Cary) - Castle Rock CO, Hayley Prairie Village KS, and Ryan (Sarah) Overland Park KS; stepchildren Arden (Jody) - Rincon PR, Chase Ryan (Bekah) - Idaho Springs CO, Brett (Amanda) - Twin Falls ID; grandchildren Grey, Poppy and River; sister Mary Prior; many nieces and nephews; and former wife Michale Ann Kincaid. A celebration of life will be held December 27, 2019 at 2:30pm at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, Missouri. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.kccremation.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial gifts to Wayside Waifs, Ronald McDonald House and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019