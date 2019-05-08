Harry Haworth Brogan YNCS Harry Haworth Brogan, U.S. Navy (Retired), died on May 6, 2019 at North Kansas City Hospital. Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 8th at the McGilley Antioch Chapel, with visitation beginning at 6:00 PM. Burial will be 9:00 AM Thursday, May 9th at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Harry was born October 16, 1930 in Moberly, MO, the son of Roy E. and Gertrude Brogan. He was a graduate of Moberly High School. In 1983 he retired following 30 years of service with the U.S. Navy and moved to Kansas City North. He was employed by Rutledge Oil Co until 1992 when they closed and he retired. During his career with the Navy Harry served on both the east and west coasts of the U.S., the Far East, Middle East and Europe. In 1952 he married Mary Sue Clay, also of Moberly, and in 2001 she preceded him in death after 49 years of marriage. In 2002 he married L. Clarece Trevors of Corpus Christi, Texas; she survives at the home. Harry is also survived by two sons, Harry H. Brogan, Jr., of Virginia Beach, VA, and Edward Scott Brogan of San Francisco, CA; two granddaughters, one grandson, one great-granddaughter and three great-grandsons. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)



