Harry Julian Dempsey Harry Julian Dempsey, 75, of Leavenworth, died Oct 14, 2019, at his home in Leavenworth, Kan. He was born Nov. 19, 1943, in Milledgeville, Ga., the son of Harry Junior and Julia Tucker (Lockhart) Dempsey formerly of Milledgeville, Ga. Harry attended City Elementary School ('56) and was a graduate of Georgia Military High School ('61). Harry graduated from Georgia Military Junior College ('63) with his associates degree, the University of Georgia ('65) with a B.A. and Catholic University ('74) a M.A. In 1965, Harry was commissioned into the United States Army at Athens, Ga. Harry's military training included Infantry Officer Basic training, Airborne, Transportation and the US Command and General Staff College. Notable assignments during his time in the military included two tours in Vietnam, an Assistant Professor at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., a faculty member of the United Kingdom Royal Corps of Transportation School, Aldershot, England, working in the office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense and as a Staff Officer for the Dept. of the Army at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. In 1987, he retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel at Ft. Bragg, NC. After retirement from active duty, he worked for RACAL Electronics in Sydney, Australia, and Northup Grumman in Leavenworth, Kan. Harry met his wife, Diane, in January 1970 at an Australian-American Association barbeque in her hometown of Sydney Australia. He returned 6 months later and on July 17, 1970 they began their nearly 50 year marriage. She remains in Leavenworth. He is also survived their two children, Natalie (Chris Becker) Dempsey of Overland Park, Kan., and Michael Dempsey; his much-loved granddaughter, Claire Dempsey both of Leavenworth, Kan; and his sister, Martha Dempsey of Mesquite, Nev. Harry was a member of the Leavenworth Lion's Club for over 25 years and a member of St. Joseph's Parish for over 10 years. He is loved and missed by his wife and family who will forever hold him in their hearts. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Church, with Rev. David McEvoy, O.Carm, as celebrant. Burial will follow at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to St. Vincent's Clinic, 818 N. 7th Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048 - 913-651-8860. Arrangements in care of R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 2, 2019