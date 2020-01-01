|
Harry Lee Boggess III Harry Lee Boggess, III, 65, a lifelong Liberty resident, passed away December 29, 2019, at Addington Place at Shoal Creek. He was born August 27, 1954, grew up in Liberty, and graduated from Liberty High School. Following graduation, Harry Lee joined the Liberty Fire Department where he served 32 years, retiring as a Fire Captain and Paramedic in 2005. He also had a passion for fireworks, and owned Crazy Harry's Fireworks for more than 30 years in Liberty and Riverside. Harry Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Lee Boggess, Jr. and Esther Arlyne Kirby Boggess-Huffman, step-father, Waller Huffman, and aunt, Charlotte Kirby. Survivors include his daughters, Britni Eggers (Karl) and Sydney Owen (Matt); grandchildren, Katherine "Wren" Eggers, Arie Owen and Callan Owen; sister, Constance "Connie" Boggess Carder; niece, Allison Deatherage and her daughter, Carder; and nephew, Kirby Carder. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Liberty Animal Shelter. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020