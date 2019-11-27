|
|
Harry Lyle Rinacke Harry Lyle Rinacke, Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side in Independence on November 25, 2019. Visitation will be 3-4pm Friday, November 29, 2019 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home; Independence, MO. Memorial service will be 4pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your kind consideration of donations to the Six Mile Cemetery Association c/o John Riley 3103 N. Miller Drive, Independence, MO 64058. Born December 28, 1932 to Alfred and Lessie (Walls) Rinacke of Sibley. Harry proudly served his country in the U. S. Army (1951-1955) during the Korean War After leaving the U. S. Army with an honorable discharge, Harry joined Trans World Airlines (TWA) in Kansas City as a licensed and certificated A & P Mechanic Harry retired from TWA after 31 years of dedicated service in 1988. His passion for aviation led him to become a licensed private pilot and owner of a 1947 Navion aircraft. Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019