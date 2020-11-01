Harvey Allen Jetmore, Jr.

April 17, 1929 - October 25, 2020

Kansas City, Missouri - Harvey Allen Jetmore, Jr. was born April 17, 1929 to Besse Schultz and Harvey Allen Jetmore of Olathe. He attended Olathe High and Kemper Military School. Harvey studied engineering, graduated from KU '52 and was a Sigma Nu. He served as 2nd Lieutenant in the US Air Force Office of Special Investigations..Entering business, he was sales manager for Butler Manufacturing and other metal building firms. Harvey then pioneered sales of optical surveillance and security for Optics of Kansas and ADP; game-changing technologies you now can't escape! Harvey was a bibliophile with an active mind, favoring philosophy, language, art, mechanics, police and detective novels, anthropology, and science fiction. He generously shared his knowledge. Harvey created avant garde hanging mobile works of art, starting in the early 1960's. He loved gifting quirky gadgets, often found under the Christmas tree. Harvey was an involved grandparent, a mentor, and a steady, wise counselor in good times and times of crisis. He was a beloved, devoted member of Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church. Harvey was intellectually curious and articulate (but a great listener), and had numerous letters published by the editors of this paper. He was a socially-concerned thinker. Harvey's ideas regarding the 2020 COVID pandemic were published by the editors of The Wall Street Journal. At age 91! Harvey's remarkable sister, Lynda Sue Strathman, preceded him in death. He is survived by his 4 children, 5 grandchildren, and 7 nieces and nephews. Harvey enjoyed many friends at Lakeview Village, Lenexa. He was grateful for his care there, at KU Med/Heart Center, and Kansas City Hospice House. In keeping with a lifelong fascination with science, Harvey donated his brain to KU for the advancement of medical research.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store