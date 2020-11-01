1/
Harvey Allen Jetmore Jr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harvey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harvey Allen Jetmore, Jr.
April 17, 1929 - October 25, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Harvey Allen Jetmore, Jr. was born April 17, 1929 to Besse Schultz and Harvey Allen Jetmore of Olathe. He attended Olathe High and Kemper Military School. Harvey studied engineering, graduated from KU '52 and was a Sigma Nu. He served as 2nd Lieutenant in the US Air Force Office of Special Investigations..Entering business, he was sales manager for Butler Manufacturing and other metal building firms. Harvey then pioneered sales of optical surveillance and security for Optics of Kansas and ADP; game-changing technologies you now can't escape! Harvey was a bibliophile with an active mind, favoring philosophy, language, art, mechanics, police and detective novels, anthropology, and science fiction. He generously shared his knowledge. Harvey created avant garde hanging mobile works of art, starting in the early 1960's. He loved gifting quirky gadgets, often found under the Christmas tree. Harvey was an involved grandparent, a mentor, and a steady, wise counselor in good times and times of crisis. He was a beloved, devoted member of Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church. Harvey was intellectually curious and articulate (but a great listener), and had numerous letters published by the editors of this paper. He was a socially-concerned thinker. Harvey's ideas regarding the 2020 COVID pandemic were published by the editors of The Wall Street Journal. At age 91! Harvey's remarkable sister, Lynda Sue Strathman, preceded him in death. He is survived by his 4 children, 5 grandchildren, and 7 nieces and nephews. Harvey enjoyed many friends at Lakeview Village, Lenexa. He was grateful for his care there, at KU Med/Heart Center, and Kansas City Hospice House. In keeping with a lifelong fascination with science, Harvey donated his brain to KU for the advancement of medical research.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kansas City Funeral Directors, Inc
4880 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
913-262-6310
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved