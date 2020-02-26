Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Roberson Funeral Home
1107 S 25Th St
Bethany, MO 64424
(660) 425-3315
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home
1107 S 25Th St
Bethany, MO 64424
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home
1107 S 25Th St
Bethany, MO 64424
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:30 PM
Roberson Funeral Home
1107 S 25Th St
Bethany, MO 64424
Harvey Allen "H.A." Roberson


1933 - 2020
Harvey Allen "H.A." Roberson Obituary
Harvey Allen "H.A." Roberson 1933-2020 H.A. Roberson, 87, of Bethany passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Bethany, MO. H.A. is survived by his wife, Suzanne of the home, son, Alan (Wyvonne) Roberson of Bethany, MO, daughter, Linda (Bryan) Polley of Albany, MO, grandchildren, Rachel (Jeremy) Eivins, Bethany, MO, Arley (Jared) Wisner, Olathe, KS, Emilie (Tim) Kitzing, Kansas City, MO and Samuel Roberson, Bethany, MO, 9 great-grandchildren, Allison, Jarrett, Alivia, and Attlie Eivins, Owan and Stella Roberson, Emrie and Conner Wisner, Aspen Kitzing and a great-granddaughter on the way, nieces, Debra Shuler, Kathy May and Teresa Shuler. Funeral Services: 1:30 PM Saturday, February 29 at the Roberson Funeral Home in Bethany, MO, under the direction of the Roberson and Polley Families. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday evening at the funeral home where friends may call at any time after 11:00 AM on Friday. A private family burial will follow the service at Miriam Cemetery in Bethany. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund or Miriam Cemetery in care of the Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences: www.robersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020
