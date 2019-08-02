Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Thompson Alumni Center
6705 Dodge St
Omaha, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Leavitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey R. Leavitt


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey R. Leavitt Obituary
Harvey R. Leavitt Harvey R. Leavitt died peacefully at his Kansas City home, surrounded by family, on July 8th, his 85th birthday. Born to Edward and Pearl Leavitt in St. Paul, MN, on July 8th, 1934. Harvey moved to Omaha and in 1968 began his illustrious 35-year career as English professor at UNO. He married Debra Keil in 2007 and moved to Kansas City in 2009. Known for his quick wit and skillful way with words, he was a beloved educator and a champion for social justice. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carol (Beaulieu), twin sisters Charlotte Spilka and Eileen Marsh, sister-in-law Laura (Stein) Leavitt. Survived by wife Debra Keil-Leavitt, brother Gary Leavitt, son David Leavitt and wife Terri, daughter Robin Kammerer and husband Andy Kammerer, grandson Drew Leavitt and wife Gabi and granddaughter Claudia Kammerer. A memorial will be held Wednesday, August 7th at 1 pm (he was not a mourning person) at the Thompson Alumni Center 6705 Dodge St, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Nebraska Foundation, 2285 South 67th Street, Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68106 and marked for "Harvey and Carol Leavitt Fund".
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.