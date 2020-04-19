|
|
Harvey Woodard Clouse Harvey Woodard Clouse, born January 16, 1933 in Montebello, CA, died at home in Grandview, MO on April 16, 2020 at the age of 87. Harvey is survived by sons, Greg (Joni) of Grandview, MO, Brad (Laura) of Overland Park, KS, daughters Melody of Lee's Summit, MO, Angela (Stan) of Arlington, TX, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Edna Mae, of Levasy and great grandson Ethan Johnson. Harvey was a member of the Grandview Church of Christ. Arrangements: Park Lawn
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020