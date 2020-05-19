Hazel Avanelle Arnpriester
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Avanelle Arnpriester Hazel Avanelle Arnpriester was born 08/29/22 and died on 05/14/20. She married Noah Arnpriester, October 11, 1942 and they had 9 children. She retired from Sears. After Noah's retirement, they moved to Kansas City. They attended North Cross United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Mo. In 2015, Hazel moved to Lubbock Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Combest Family Funeral Homes. Memorials and information can be found at www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved