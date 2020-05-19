Hazel Avanelle Arnpriester Hazel Avanelle Arnpriester was born 08/29/22 and died on 05/14/20. She married Noah Arnpriester, October 11, 1942 and they had 9 children. She retired from Sears. After Noah's retirement, they moved to Kansas City. They attended North Cross United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Mo. In 2015, Hazel moved to Lubbock Texas. Arrangements are under the care of Combest Family Funeral Homes. Memorials and information can be found at www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 19, 2020.