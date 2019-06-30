Hazel Graves Holt Hazel Graves Holt, age 99, passed away June 26, 2019. She was born September 6, 1919 near Ballard, MO, the youngest child of Charles and Goldie Hagan Graves. The family moved to Kansas two years later where they farmed many years. After graduating from Edgerton High School Hazel she moved to KC MO and worked at Sosland and Darling Envelope companies and later at Woolf Brothers clothing store. In 1958 she married the love of her life, Ted Hardin Holt. They lived in Independence, MO. After Ted died in 2008 Hazel moved to Lenexa to be near family. Hazel was also preceded in death by siblings Mildred Peer, Mabel Gillihan, Helen Graves, Cecil Graves, Howard Hooker and Chloe Hooker. She is survived by nieces Kathy Peat, Marie Nordstedt, Roberta Bohen, Joanna Wilhite, Janice Whalen, and numerous Great nieces and nephews. Hazel was a member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Independence. Visitation will be July 2, 2019 at 10 A.M. with the service following at Porter's Funeral Home in Lenexa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Hospice 8527 Bluejacket Drive, Lenexa, KS 66214. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)



Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019