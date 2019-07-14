Hazel Margaret Rhodes Hazel Margaret Rhodes, 97, of Liberty, MO passed away peacefully with her family at her side on July 11, 2019. Hazel was born on March 25, 1922 in Kansas City, MO to Uriel and Margaret Ham. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Ralph "Choppy" Rhodes; sons, Dr. R. James Rhodes and Steven Lee Rhodes; parents, Uriel and Margaret Ham; brothers, Edwin and Charles Ham; and sister, Josie Jane Cavenagh. Hazel is survived by her daughter, Linda Rhodes Baker; eight grandchildren, Michele and Steve Benner, Shannon and Todd Watson, Dr. Joel and Jeanie Rhodes, Patrick and Sara Rhodes, Amy and Tim Burke, Katie Rhodes, Michael and Natalie Rhodes, and Bradley Rhodes. She was very proud of and dearly loved her 19 great- grandchildren. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Hazel graduated from Westport High School in 1939. She was very athletic, lettering all four years in basketball, baseball, and hockey. She also liked to swim, but her real love as an adult was golf. Hazel and Choppy were charter members of Liberty Hills Country Club where she made a hole-in-one. In the winters, they traveled to Florida and Arizona to play golf with their friends. A memorial service will be held at Terrace Park Cemetery Lakeside Chapel (801 NW 108th St. KCMO) on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:30am, with visitation one hour prior, and burial immediately following services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Liberty Hospital Hospice (2525 Glen Hendren Dr. P.O. box 1002, Liberty, MO 64089) or a .



Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019