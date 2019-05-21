Hazel McCullough Hazel Jean McCullough, 91, died in Overland Park, Kansas, May 19, 2019. She died peacefully in her home of 67 years with her family by her side. Hazel Jean Kovar was born in Delia, Kansas on September 1, 1927 and grew up in Merriam. She graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1945 where she lettered in basketball. She worked at the Federal Reserve Bank and the United States Post Office after graduation. In the mid 1940s, she met Navy mechanic Richard McCullough on a train. He fell in love with her and after a lengthy exchange of letters, they married in Glassboro, New Jersey on June 25, 1948, beginning a 64-year adventure. Family was always the most important thing to Mrs. McCullough. Her grandchildren will always remember the kindest and sweetest of grandmothers. She attended their sports events and activities, played games with them, and taught them to cook. She especially loved sharing her love of puzzles with her family. Mrs. McCullough took care of her loved ones until the end, always cracking jokes and communicating her love for them. She embraced her faith in God and was a longtime member of Overland Park Christian Church. Mrs. McCullough is survived by 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hugh McCullough and her three sons, Richard Dennis McCullough, Kenneth McCullough, and Michael McCullough. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm, Thursday, May 23 at Amos Family Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00am, Friday, May 24 at Overland Park Christian Church with a burial to follow at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Donations may be sent to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary