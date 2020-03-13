|
|
Heather Ann Couture Heather Ann Couture, 44, of Gladstone, MO passed away on Sunday 3/8/20. She was born 1/6/76 to Maria and Michael Roach in Olathe, KS. Beloved wife of Christopher Couture for 22 years, mother of Joseph, Marilyn, and Jacquelyn. Grandmother of Faith and Jaylin. She leaves behind sisters Paula McDermott, Sheila Sheets, and several nieces and nephews. Heather graduated from Midway High School in Freeman, MO. A celebration of life is planned for family friends Saturday, March 14 from 3-5 pm at the family home in Gladstone, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2020