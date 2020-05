Or Copy this URL to Share

Heather M. O'Connor Smith 43, passed May 7, 2020. Visitation: 2-4 pm, May 11, staggered for groups of 10 at a time in the chapel while maintaining social distancing guidelines will be held at Speaks Suburban Chapel, Independence, MO.



