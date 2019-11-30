|
|
Heidi Schloegel Hynes Heidi Schloegel Hynes, 51, of Bronx, New York, had her human experience cut short on November 24, 2019 after a fierce battle with cancer. Heidi fought with bravery, grace and steadfast faith that she remains with us as the journey of her spirit continues. It is impossible to capture all that is Heidi with mere words as she was a woman of tireless action. She put her abundant faith and love into action in service to her family, friends and fellows. Heidi practiced radical kindness and her smiling eyes and infectious laughter made hope tangible. A natural born reformer, she had a vivid vision of the possible, indefatigable passion, openness and ability to inspire others in the hard work of pursuing peace and social, racial, economic and climate justice. Heidi Marie was born January 19, 1968 to the delight of her parents Frank III and Michele Schloegel. She grew up in Kansas City, MO with siblings Theresa and Frank IV as part of a tight-knit extended family and faith community at St. Elizabeth Parish. Heidi graduated from St. Teresa's Academy then graduated from Fordham University in The Bronx, NY. She joined the Friars of Atonement's mission in Jamaica before returning to the Bronx, making it home and setting about building her extraordinary life. Heidi was so much to so many. She remained an integral part of her huge family and lifelong friends in KC. In the Bronx, Heidi married her partner in principle and in deed, Brian Hynes, and became a mother to her beloved daughter Frieda. She was a neighbor who loved her friends and family. She participated in her community, in her parish, on the street, in civic organizations as a leader and advocate, agitator of the status quo and problem-solver with openness and humility. Heidi worked at the Mary Mitchell Family and Youth Center in the Crotona neighborhood of the Bronx nearly all her adult life. She served as Executive Director for more than a decade and managed to secure funding to keep the doors open and start new programs and initiatives even during the austerity of recession. Heidi was determined to sow the seeds of a better future in the Bronx and beyond. And she did just that. Heidi was a peacemaker. She worked tirelessly for an end to war, weapons of war, and profiteering from War. Heidi was a radical! She believed: The world would be better off, if people tried to be better. And people would become better, if they stopped trying to be better off. Heidi was an organizer. She knew members of underserved Communities and victims of under regulated businesses were vital agents of their own destiny. Beginning with respect for the people she worked with, she listened, planned, and made their priorities her own. Perhaps Heidi's greatest legacy as a leader and force for change includes helping a new generation of activists to find and use their voices - she kicked down the gates of Power then got out of the way to let others take the lead. Heidi lives on in the hearts of her husband, Brian Hynes and daughter Frieda; her parents Frank Schloegel, III and Michele McGrath Schloegel; sister Theresa Scott (Jeff); brother Frank Schloegel IV (Dawn Black), father-in-law Vinny Hynes and all the members of the Hynes family; her nieces and nephews Oscar, Sal and Waylon Scott, Louise and Quin Schloegel all of KC as well as those living on the East coast; her slew of adoring Aunts, Uncles, cousins and members by choice of the Schloegel clan; her countless dear friends and the thousands of fellow humans touched by the good Heidi brought to this world. She joins her granparents Frank II & Jerry Schloegel and Allen & Mary Kay McGrath and other dearly departed family members and friends on their journeys in the ever-after. There is no doubt that Heidi's unencumbered spirit and the ripple effect of the good she did in life will continue to inspire others to keep up the struggle for peace and justice and join her in the Catholic Worker Movement's mission "to bring about a revolution of the heart, a revolution that has to start with each one of us." A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth's Church (2 E 75th St, KCMO 64114) on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., immediately followed by a reception to further celebration of Heidi's life with food, drink, love and laughter. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to The Mary Mitchell Family & Youth Center (2007 Mapes Ave, The Bronx, NY 10460).
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 30, 2019