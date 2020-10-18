Helen Ann Mahurin
October 14, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Helen Ann Mahurin, 98, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from Covid-19 in the Intensive Care Unit of St. Joseph Medical Center surrounded by her family, the compassionate support of the nursing staff, and the profound grace of God. Visitation will be at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Church, 708 N. 4th St., Kansas City, Kansas. Burial in Leavenworth National Cemetery will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The family requests no flowers, and memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Church by mail or the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade at www.kcirishparade.com
.
Helen was pure light and love. She was a strong, fearless, and gracious woman with unending compassion, consideration, and generosity. Born on August 19, 1922 in Strawberry Hill (Kansas City, Kansas) to parents who immigrated from Croatia, Helen was the second oldest of eight children. She graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1940. Helen worked for the Kansas City Public Library, a career that would last for 56 years until her retirement in 2001. A knowledgeable and passionate librarian, she was an advocate for early childhood literacy and a natural, patient teacher, supporting thousands of residents in their love for reading and learning. In 1962, Helen married Lt. Col. Thomas F. Mahurin, and they were happily married for 40 years. Tom introduced her to a world of travel, exploration, and all things Irish. Flying in their own plane, Helen was Tom's co-pilot and "navi-guesser," as he lovingly called her. Tom and Helen dedicated years of volunteer service to the Kansas City St. Patrick's Day Parade, serving as Grand Marshals in 2000. After Tom's death in 2002, Helen continued this tradition they created together, proudly organizing and hosting events, and serving on the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee. Her adoption of the Irish community was celebrated by her being named the "Queen of the Kansas City Irish Parade," an honor she proudly held (tiara and all).
Helen was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Mahurin; her parents Marko and Anna Vardyan; her sisters Marie and Dorothy Vardyan; her brothers William and Edward Vardyan; and her brother-in-law Henry Tutera. Survivors include her sister Josephine Tutera; her brothers Joseph and Kenneth Vardyan; her niece Tina Flaherty and her husband Mark; and her niece Anna Marie Tutera, her husband Caleb, and their sons Henry and Roman. The family extends a special acknowledgement and thank you to Helen's close friends Monsignor Robert Gregory and Kathy Maguire; Dr. Neal Erickson; and Helen's caregiver and close family friend Lynnetta Alder. Helen's family and friends will miss her immensely and will carry her wisdom, faith, courage, fortitude, and thoughtfulness in their hearts. Her signature goodbye, "God Bless," will be a lasting memory, inspiring all of us to treat one another with empathy, kindness, and love.