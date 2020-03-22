Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
Helen Barbara Strayer


1939 - 2020
Helen Barbara Strayer Obituary
Helen Barbara Strayer Helen Barbara Strayer, 80, Overland Park, KS, passed away on February 29, 2020. Barbara was born on March 12, 1939, in Kansas City, MO. She was the daughter of Bernard Bowes and Helen Skinner Strayer. She grew up in Kansas City, MO and lived in both Mission Hills and Overland Park, KS. Barbara graduated from Saint Teresa's Academy (1957) and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Kansas. She was a teacher in Arlington Heights, IL and various school districts in the Kansas City area. Barbara worked at St. Luke's Hospital as an Intake Coordinator, and she was a 20-year employee at the Internal Revenue Service. She was a devout Catholic and was engaged in several activities with Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She was a beloved daughter, sister, cousin, and aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Barbara was loved deeply by her family and friends, and her beauty and grace will always be cherished. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Alan Strayer. Barbara is survived by her five siblings: Jay and wife, Kay Strayer, Glen Ellyn, IL; Suzanne and husband, Randolph Siverson, El Macero, CA; Joan and husband, Dr. Kenneth Asher II, Jackson, MO; Kathleen and husband, Richard Honan, Kansas City, MO; and Marilyn Durwood, Overland Park, KS; as well as by her many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Teresa's Academy, 5600 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64113. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208, followed by burial at Forest Hill/Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleyhoge. com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 22, 2020
