Helen Berry Helen Trosper Rasher Berry went to be with Jesus May 21, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. She was born to Clyde and Maude (Gill) Trosper February 27, 1922, in Albion NE. She was married to Russell Rasher having daughters Roberta and Cheryl. On July 3, 1951, she married Vaughn Berry and a family was born. Helen and Vaughn were then blessed with sons Eugene and Joseph. Helen had a long relationship with Jesus. She received a Certificate of Faithfulness from the Bartlett Nebraska Methodist Sunday School in August 1931. She was a member of the First Christian Church while living in North Platte, Nebraska. She taught Sunday School and was a member of an adult Sunday School. Her other passions were cooking, serving funeral dinners, and sewing for missions. She moved to Kansas in 1974 and was a member at Countryside Christian Church (CCC) in Shawnee Mission. She and Vaughn taught children's Sunday School and were in an adult class. Again, she cooked and served funeral dinners. Helen enjoyed hospital and home visits including doing chores. Helen was married to Vaughn for 64 years. Vaughn went to be with Jesus on their 64th wedding anniversary in 2015. Helen is survived by daughters Roberta Blaesi in Dixon, IA, and Cheryl MacDonald (Bob Gray) in North Platte; sons Eugene Berry in Houston, TX and Joseph Berry in Kansas City, MO; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 10 great great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers, 2 sisters, a great-grandson and her beloved husband of 64 years, Vaughn. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life memorial service will be held at CCC this summer. Inquiries can be made by contacting the church at 913-262-1000 or http://www.csidechristian.org/index.html
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.