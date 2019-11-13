|
Helen (Kesik) Borzymowski Helen (Kesik) Borzymowski, a long time resident of Kansas City, Kansas passed away peacefully at Overland Park Nursing Home on November 9, 2019. She was born in Krakow, Poland August 12, 1923 and relocated to the US in 1949. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Ryszard, and her son Henry. She is survived by her son Richard, and grandchildren Lisa Nicholson of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Kyle Borzymowski. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City, MO after 25 years. Visitation will be 11:30-12:00 Noon and Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Church, 811 Vermont Avenue, Kansas City, KS. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrance contributions to Catholic Community Hospice.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019