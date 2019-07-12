|
|
Helen Cesena Helen Cesena passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home after a lengthy battle with cancer. The mass of a Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13th at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 900 N.E. Shady Lane Drive, KCMO 64118. Private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Helen Cesena to Catholic Community Hospice. Helen was born January 23, 1942 to Abraham and Josephine Garcia (Lascon) in Richmond, MO. She was one of 8 siblings. Helen worked for Western Auto, O'Keefe Travel and All About Travel, prior to retirement. After retirement, Helen worked part time at William Volker Elementary School as a teacher's assistant. Helen had a passion for gardening, restoring old furniture and spending time with friends and family. The family offer deep gratitude to Helen's caregivers, Zephyr Harris-Cooperwood, Maria Castenada and Alice Brown for the care, love and devotion they gave Helen. The family also wishes to thank the staff at the KU Cancer Center and Catholic Community Hospice. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on July 12, 2019