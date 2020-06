Or Copy this URL to Share

Helen Darlene Pilmore Helen Darlene Pilmore, 73, Trenton, Mo. passed June 1, 2020. Cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements Bross & Spidle FH Lawson Chapel 816-296-0097



