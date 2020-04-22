|
Helen Dorothy Adams Helen Dorothy Adams, age 90, died peacefully in her sleep on April 9, 2020 at Sunrise Village of Lenexa where she had been living since March of 2017. Helen is survived by her daughters, Deborah Gilmore (Clayton) of Birmingham, AL and Nanette Bright (Ken) of Olathe, KS. Additionally, she is survived by 6 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren, along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Natalie Lux, a brother Charles Lux and sister Marie Ahlvers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde 'Nick' Adams in February of 1996 and her youngest daughter, Diana Elizabeth Langford in July, 2014. Helen was born on June 25, 1929 in St. Louis, Mo to Charles and Natalie Lux. She grew up helping her father in his grocery store in the 1940's and 50's until she met and eventually married Clyde Adams on November 13, 1948. They lived in St. Louis for several years until Nick was transferred to Chicago with Union Pacific Railway. After Chicago, Nick and Helen moved several more times as Nick's career progressed. They lived in Birmingham, New Orleans, Salt Lake City and Omaha before their final move took them to Lenexa, KS in 1976. Helen was a wonderful, loving and caring person who made friends easily with her kindness, sense of humor and love of laughter which endeared her to so many. She was a devoted Lutheran and long time member of both Hope Lutheran and Christ Lutheran churches in the Overland Park area. She loved going to Bible study and made many close friends over the years. When she moved to Sunrise of Lenexa in 2017, she instantly became one of the more popular and beloved residents. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren and many, many friends and relatives. Helen received a private burial on April 20, 2020 and due to COVID-19 her Celebration of Life will be scheduled later this year at a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to KC Hospice and Palliative Care at 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway Suite #200, KCMO 64114.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020