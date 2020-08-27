Helen E. May Helen Elizabeth May, 103, formerly of Riverside, MO, passed away August 23, 2020, in Virginia. Visitation will be 10 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Kansas City, MO. (Mass will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/golddomekc
). Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Raytown, MO. Contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society
. Helen was born August 5, 1917. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 70 years, Edmund S. May; and her son-in-law, Robert Wholey. Helen is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Wholey; son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Pauline May; grandchildren, Sean and Angela Wholey, Heather and David Wells, Peter and JoAnn May, Paul and Lorrine May, Phillip and Nicolette May, Patrick and Mary May; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com