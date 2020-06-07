Helen Elizabeth (Spire) Farnan Helen Elizabeth (Spire) Farnan, eighty-nine years old of Richmond MO, died on May 29, 2020. Helen is survived by her eleven children and many grand and great-grandchildren. A private funeral Mass was celebrated with her family on May 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Helen Farnan Memorial Scholarship at https://stcharleskc.weshareonline.org/HelenFarnanMemorialScholarshipFund. To read Fr. Don's blog about his mother, https://chargedwithstcharles.blog/2020/05/30/a-mothers-beauty/. Arrangements by Meyers Funeral Chapels. Memories of Helen and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.