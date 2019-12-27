|
Helen F. Campbell Helen F. Campbell, 95, of Overland Park, KS passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Glenwood Village. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 am on Saturday, December 28th at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W. 71st Street, Overland Park, KS 66204. Burial in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Helen was born October 4, 1924 in Kansas City, KS. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clark H. Campbell. She is survived by her son, Larry (Denise) Campbell; grandson, Tyler (Kristen) Campbell; granddaughter, Chelsey Dinkel (Andrew) and two great grandchildren, Calvin and Aria Campbell. Condolences may be left for the family at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 27, 2019