Helen J. Freeman Helen Freeman, Kansas City, KS passed away on April 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by husbands Orlie Dutton and John Freeman, son Robert Dutton, daughter-in-law Doris Dutton, and 4 Sisters. She is survived by granddaughter Viki (Doug) Williamson, grandson Dale Dutton, great-grandsons: Kevin Price, Bradley Price, Andy Williamson and Tom Williamson, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave, KCK on Weds. Apr 10, 2019 at 1pm. Service at 1:30. Interment Highland Park Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 4, 2019