Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Freeman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Freeman Obituary
Helen J. Freeman Helen Freeman, Kansas City, KS passed away on April 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by husbands Orlie Dutton and John Freeman, son Robert Dutton, daughter-in-law Doris Dutton, and 4 Sisters. She is survived by granddaughter Viki (Doug) Williamson, grandson Dale Dutton, great-grandsons: Kevin Price, Bradley Price, Andy Williamson and Tom Williamson, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Highland Park Funeral Home, 4101 State Ave, KCK on Weds. Apr 10, 2019 at 1pm. Service at 1:30. Interment Highland Park Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now